Bargains galore as Lostock Hall church hosts auction and jumble sale

There will be bargains galore when a Lostock Hall church hosts a jumble sale and auction.

Residents can get their hands on some fabulous goodies at St James Church in Avondale Drive on Saturday. Doors open at noon for auction viewing while the jumble sale starts at 12-30pm and the auction starts at 1pm.

The funds raised will go towards any repairs to the church and hall, and towards the general upkeep. For example, there has been a new kitchen in the hall over the years, and the floor has been re-sanded and polished.

Commenting on the event, Lynn Nickson, one of the organisers, said: "I think it's amazing. The auction can be exciting. The buzz from bidding for something and getting a bargain is great. It's a fun afternoon.

"There are some good quality donations from people within the area, which we are incredibly grateful for. It wouldn't be a success without both the donations and the people who come to buy."

Items include bedroom furniture, a rocking chair, some bar stools, clothes, shoes, and toys.

Bill Hooson has dedicated more than 30 years to calling the auction.

Commenting on his hard work and commitment, Lynn added: "Bill's dedication is invaluable. He has always been involved in anything to do with the church events, such as social events, quiz nights, the auction, summer and winter fairs."