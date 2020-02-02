Bereaved Buckshaw mum organises Feel Good Festival to celebrate life of son, five

A new festival is being planned to to celebrate the life of a five-year-old boy and raise funds and awareness for Derian House Children's Hospice, where he was treated.

The first Buckshaw Feel Good Festival will taking place on May 9 from 1.30pm at Buckshaw Community Centre in Unity Place.

Joshua McCormack

Aimed around community well-being, the festival will feature live music event with craft and artisan food stalls, sports and dance demonstrations, and there will be children’s rides and a visit from car ‘Lighting McQueen’.

From 5pm, the Filling Factory in Ordnance Road will be holding an after party with street food vendors available throughout the evening.

The free-to-attend event is being organised by Nicola McCormack, mother of Joshua McCormack, who died in January 2017 at Derian House, 15 months after being diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour.

She said: “As a mother of a terminally ill child I recognise the need for paediatric end of life care.

“The festival is about honouring Joshua’s legacy and is in aid of the hospice that gave Joshua and our family some unbelievable support and helped to created some happy memories during Joshua’s final weeks when we thought there would only be darkest.”

Since Joshua’s death, Nicola and her two-year-old son Zack have relocated from Rochdale to Buckshaw Village.

She said: “I’ve gravitated towards Chorley because it’s the place we lost Joshua and I feel close to him here.

“I’m hoping that people will come together and join us to celebrate and raise awareness of Derian.”

Live music at the event will include upcoming local groups and there will be performances from JSK Dance School, UKELeylanders and the Chorley Morris Men. Radio presenter and children’s entertainer, Simon Field will also be at the event.

Nicola is looking for more artisan craft and food stalls as well as entertainers.

Anyone interested is asked to call 07530258253 or email: buckshawfeelgood@gmail.com



Nicola has thanked sponsors of the event, including several local businesses, who she said she wouldn't have been able to organise the event without.