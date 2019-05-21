Buckshaw Village Factory stages a day filled with entertainment for the Leyland Festival

Hundreds of people headed to a family fun day showcasing two of Leyland’s top attractions.

The Filling Factory on Buckshaw Village put on the event in support of both this year’s Leyland Festival and the British Commercial Vehicle Museum which relaunched

in January following a major refurbishment.

The Filling Factory is a craft beer and speciality gin bar based in a beer bottling plant, featuring live music every weekend.

The museum - which had won a £1.8 million National Lottery grant for the work - displayed some of its most famous vehicles, including the one-of-a-kind Popemobile - a truck-based vehicle specially created by Leyland Motors for Pope John Paul’s visit to the UK in 1982.

The custom-made Popemobile was designed to give audiences a clear view of the Pope as he travelled around the country.

Music lovers who attended the fun day were treated to previews from artists who will be performing on the acoustic stage at Leyland Festival on June 15.

They included Just Giorge and Catherine Sullivan, who both played brilliant sets to give a taster for what’s in store on festival day when they will be joined by a stellar line up of local artists including Renee Mare, Breaking Waves, Bines and headline act Kevin Simm.

There was also a selection of supercars on display, many of which will be featuring in the Leyland Festival car show.

Tim Dryburgh, owner of Leyland Car Care Centre, helped organise the fun day and is also organising the car show for the festival.

He said: “It’s been a great day. Loads of families came out to enjoy the fun day – and the sunshine!

“We’ve also been able to promote Leyland Festival and the British Commercial Vehicle Museum, which was really important as we felt many people living on Buckshaw didn’t know about these two local attractions, even though they are both right on the doorstep.”

The British Commercial Vehicle Museum, King Street, Leyland, is open Tuesday to Sunday and Bank Holidays.

Find out more here: www.britishcommercialvehiclemuseum.com

This year’s Leyland Festival theme is Musicals.

The festival will start with the traditional parade through Leyland town centre with floats, cars, vintage vehicles and walking groups creating a carnival feel.

The fun then continues in Worden Park with live music, car show, Paws in the Park dog show, food and drink court, fairground, stalls and more.

Find out more here: www.leylandfestival.co.uk