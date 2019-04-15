Children at Charlotte Killick School of Dance and Starlight Kids in Chorley to put on a special show in Blackburn for PHAuk in support of member Matthew

Children at a Chorley dance school will be putting on a special performance to show solidarity for their team member who has high pressure in his lungs.

Youngsters at Charlotte Killick School of Dance and its sister drama and theatre school Starlight Kids will present One Night Only at Empire Theatre, in Blackburn on Saturday, April 27, raising funds for PHAuk, which supports people with pulmonary hypertension.

Samantha Killick, Matthew and Charlotte Calvert

The showcase is being organised by dance school owner Charlotte Calvert, whose three-year-old Matthew suffers from the condition in his lungs.

Charlotte, of Chorley, says: “Matthew was born with a hole in his heart which put pressure in his lungs, meaning the arteries at the bottom of his lung were not expanding properly.

“His lung condition means he can’t walk long distances or do excessive exercise without getting tired, as it puts pressure on his heart as well as his lungs.

“He is on seven nebulisers a day, as well as other medications and oxygen therapy when he sleeps. He requires monthly blood tests to ensure his medications aren’t effecting his organs.

Matthew is really coming on and he loves dancing. It is really good for him to dance and develop his co-ordination. He will be debuting in the show and doing a Chick, Chick, Chicken routine. Charlotte Calvert

“We have to be careful when he gets a cold as these can result in a chest infection which can lead to a hospital stay.

“At the moment, it is all under control with his medication. His nebulisers have lessened the pressure in his lungs but it is still there.

“There is no cure for it, so it will never go away. We want to do this fund-raiser to help PHAuk do research to find a cure.

“We also want to help older people who have the condition with any financial issues they have and we want to raise awareness as most people assume hypertension is about blood pressure, but it is completely different when it is concerning the lungs. It is not always visible.”

Members of Charlotte Killick School of Dance and Starlight Kids rehearse for One Night Only to raise funds for PHAuk

Charlotte, who has three other children, adds Matthew is still able to play like other children and is a much loved member of her dance school.

She says: “Matthew is really coming on and he loves dancing. It is really good for him to dance and develop his co-ordination. He will be debuting in the show and doing a Chick, Chick, Chicken routine.

“He will start nursery soon at Nature Trail in Whittle-le-Woods soon.

“We are just waiting for the staff to get trained up to administer his medications.”

Matthew Calvert, of Chorley, who has pulmonary hypertension

The show is even more of a family affair as Charlotte’s sister Samantha Killick runs Starlight Kids, which is a drama and musical theatre group.

Charlotte, 38, adds: “Both of us have been dancers since the age of four and it was always our ambition to have dance schools. We both went to Preston’s College and got teaching qualifications and I set up Charlotte Killick School of Dance 15 years ago. Starlight has been going for about seven years.

“We just love dancing and teaching the youngsters, seeing them progress. The youngsters enjoy coming because they make lots of great friends and they get to try lots of different things. They enjoy performing and developing through their exams and competitions.”

Charlotte Killick School of Dance meets at Whittle and Clayton Parish Hall every Monday and Wednesday from 4pm until 7pm and on Saturdays from 9am until 1.30pm. It has classes for children aged two to 17, focusing on ballet, tap and modern freedance, working under the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing (ISTD) and UKA, formerly known as United Kingdom Alliance. From the end of April, they will relocate to Clayton Brook Church, in Great Green Lane.

Starlight meets every Saturday from 3pm until 5.30pm at Clayton Brook Church, focusing on singing and drama. Youngsters aged from two to 17 enter competitions and do performances.

Tickets for One Night Only, which starts at 7pm, are £10, are available at the Blackburn Empire Theatre box office on 01254 685500.

Members of Charlotte Killick School of Dance and Starlight Kids rehearse for One Night Only to raise funds for PHAuk

n Visit www.facebook.com/pg/charlotte killickschoolofdance and www.facebook.com/Starlight.kids.stage.