Fabulous cake and music fund-raiser in aid of Walton Le Dale and Bamber Bridge churches

People in Walton Le Dale and Bamber Bridge are invited to a fabulous fund-raiser of afternoon music with tea and cakes.



St Leonard’s Walton-le-Dale and St Aidan’s Bamber Bridge have cooked up Advertising Favourites to raise money for both churches. Proceeds will partly go towards restoring the stained glass windows at St Leonard’s.

There will be music and singing presented by St Leonard’s (Penwortham) Gilbert & Sullivan Group at St Aidan’s Church Hall in Station Road on Saturday, October 5th. Songs begin at 2-30pm.



Tickets cost £5 and includes tea and cakes while a glass of Prosecco is an additional £2.50.

Ring Len on 07583 759917 or Linda on 01772 339381 for more details.