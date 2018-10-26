Festival time in Leyland

After the Second World War, the Government was keen to keep up morale and promote the great public spirit through the Festival of Britain.

The celebration took place in 1951 and Guardian reader Roger Wild shares these photographs of the festival taken by his late father Granville Wild, taken on the streets of Leyland.

Festival of Great Britain in 1951. Photo taken in Leyland by the late Granville Wild

Roger, 64, who now lives in Rishton, says: “My dad was a keen photographer and so I have been going through his old photographs as he passed away last year.

“He liked taking pictures of anything and everything.

“He took photos of Leyland, his family, his holidays and his time in the RAF as an automechanic during National Service from 1945 to 1948.

“I saw these photographs and knew they would be of interest to people.

“The Festival of Britain was a one-off celebration to promote Great Britain from the depths of the Second World War – at the time, we were still rationing and theGovernment wanted to boost Britain.

“I know Leyland Festival ran for a long time and then stopped in the 1950s.

“I think it was resurrected in the 1960s when the community was trying to raise money for the swimming baths.”

Roger adds his dad grew up in Accrington and moved to Leyland after his grandfather, who was a policeman, got a job in the area.

After completing his National Service, Granville worked at Leyland Paints and later at Leyland Printing Company, as the manager of the box making department.

He had one child, Roger, plus two grandchildren and one great grandchild.