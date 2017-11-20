Hair and now for salon run by sisters

Stylists at Liz Lewis Hair Studio in Chorley enjoyed a blast from the past when the Guardian dug up a photograph from their original salon 20 years ago.

The picture from 1997 showed Lindsay Whittle, Joanne Slater, Shirley Myers, Liz Lewis and Tricia Waller, of Judith Lewis Hair Design, in Adlington.

The salon has undergone a few changes, including change of ownership and a new location, but three staff remain the same: Liz Lewis (now Smith), her sister Judith Lewis (now Cage) and Shirley Myers.

The salon, now called Liz Lewis Hair Studio, has moved to Steeley Lane, Chorley.

Liz says: “My sister Judith, owned the salon back then, She was not in the photo as she took a three-month break and went to Australia.

“I opened my own salon seven years ago and Judith joined me in January this year. Then Shirley came over in August after I asked if she wanted to help out. It’s nice three of us are still together.

“Things have changed a bit since that photograph. I am in charge now as I own the salon. Judith works three days a week for me. We still enjoy working together.

“Our original clients still remember us.

“Things have certainly changed in the industry. There were more perms in the 1990s.

“Now we are doing more hair extensions and colours.

“We still do make overs, which were also popular back then.”