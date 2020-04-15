Here are five of the best takeaways in Lancashire

Even during a lockdown the thought of cooking can be enough to put some of us off, but there's still a few takeaways delivering food around the region. Here is just a handful of those still open...
Cordon Bleu, Friargate, Preston'One of the best things about Cordon Bleu, from a takeaway point of view, is their huge choice of food.'At this popular restaurant you can take your pick from curries, various continental dishes, burgers, foods from the grill - including chicken, ribs and fish, and dont forget the starters! There really is something to suit all tastes.'Visit https://cordonbleupreston.co.uk/index.php
Katys Kitchen, Eaves Lane, Chorley'Its not just the evening meal that can be delivered as a takeaway, this little gem in Chorley delivers breakfast and lunch items.'There there usual tasty treats on offer - a range of sandwiches, jacket potatoes, and even burgers. 'For breakfast theresbarms full of everything - bacon, egg and sausage. You can also get full breakfasts in a tray, including a veggie option.'If you are feeling a little more adventurous there are also some specials available.'You can also get takeaway teas and coffees.'Delivery is only until 12pm each day on orders over 7.'Visit http://www.katys-kitchen.co.uk/
Nobletts Fish and Chips, Plungington Road, Preston'Being in Lancashire, we cant do without our chippy tea during a lockdown, and Nobletts Fish and Chips have risen to the challenge and are providing that Friday favourite tea.'They prefer for you to call in your order to minimise time spent in the shop. Nobletts dont provide a delivery service though.'All the usual chip shop treats are on offer.'Call Nobletts Fish and Chips on 01772 719918.
Blue Diamond, Highfield Road, Blackpool'Blue Diamond pride themselves in continuing the heritage of serving freshly prepared, healthy Indian food to their customers. With diners unable to visit the restaurant, they are providing a takeaway service - https://bluediamondblackpool.co.uk/index.php