Here are five of the best takeaways in Lancashire

Katys Kitchen, Eaves Lane, Chorley'Its not just the evening meal that can be delivered as a takeaway, this little gem in Chorley delivers breakfast and lunch items.'There there usual tasty treats on offer - a range of sandwiches, jacket potatoes, and even burgers. 'For breakfast theresbarms full of everything - bacon, egg and sausage. You can also get full breakfasts in a tray, including a veggie option.'If you are feeling a little more adventurous there are also some specials available.'You can also get takeaway teas and coffees.'Delivery is only until 12pm each day on orders over 7.'Visit http://www.katys-kitchen.co.uk/

