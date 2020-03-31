Here are five of the best virtual views in Lancashire

Brockholes Nature Reserve'Brockholes now has immersive webcams to view wildlife from different angles around the 250-acre nature reserve.'Thanks to funding from the Lancashire Environmental Fund (LEF), you can now view the sights from the stunning views over Number One Pit Lake and Meadow Lake, see wildlife you have never seen before, and be part of the action at Brockholes Nature Reserve.'Click play on each camera for it to start playing, and if you leave the screen, they will pause again.'Visit https://www.brockholes.org/wildlife-cameras to catch a glimpse of wildlife currently unavailable to you as you follow the social distancing guidelines set down by the Government.

other