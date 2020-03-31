Here are five of the best virtual views in Lancashire
We may not be able to go to these places at the moment, so why not enjoy the views from the comfort of your own home?
Brockholes Nature Reserve'Brockholes now has immersive webcams to view wildlife from different angles around the 250-acre nature reserve.'Thanks to funding from the Lancashire Environmental Fund (LEF), you can now view the sights from the stunning views over Number One Pit Lake and Meadow Lake, see wildlife you have never seen before, and be part of the action at Brockholes Nature Reserve.'Click play on each camera for it to start playing, and if you leave the screen, they will pause again.'Visit https://www.brockholes.org/wildlife-cameras to catch a glimpse of wildlife currently unavailable to you as you follow the social distancing guidelines set down by the Government.
Blackpool'A trip to the seaside is always a must when the weather starts to get warmer, and Blackpool has always been a popular location for day trippers in Lancashire.'Visit www.skylinewebcams.com/en/webcam/united-kingdom/england/blackpool/blackpool.html to catch some great views views from this webcam postioned outside Viva Blackpool on Central Promenade.
Fleetwood'You can watch a live webcam from The Mount in Fleetwood, to enjoy views fresh from Fleetwood promenade and seafront.'Visit https://www.visitfleetwood.info/about/seafront/webcam-live-from-the-mount/ to catch some great views from The Esplanade.
Lambwatch - Barnoldswick'This one may not be a traditional view, but Lambswatch gives you a great opportunity to witness what happens on a small hill sheep farm on the border of Lancashire and Yorkshire.'The camera spends most of its time overlooking a field known as the House Meadow; a field that slopes down to the valley bottom where it meets a small stream which flows into the village. During the day, the camera points west, meaning that you could catch some really nice sunsets.'As well as sheep, you may also spot free-range hens, as well as pheasants, birds and squirrels.'Visit https://www.lambwatch.co.uk/