Here are the most popular micropubs in Leyland, Penwortham, Preston and Higher Walton

The small venue was Leylands first micropub, opened in 2013.'As well as selling a selection of cask ales, it has a constant rotation of craft bottle beers, ciders, gins, malt whiskies and wines. Market Ale House was awarded Cider Pub of the Year 2016 in its local CAMRA area.
Plug and Taps, in Lune Street, Preston, shares ownership with Market Ale House, in Leyland.'The venue, which opened in June last year, offers a range of crafts beers and four cask ales, a well as a selection of gin and rum.
Guild Ale House has seven ever changing cask ales, real ciders, craft beers, lagers, wines and two fridges full of cans and bottles from around the world. 'The venue, which is set in two floors, was voted best pub/bar in the Lancashire Food and Drink Awards 2019, as well as CAMRA Pub of The Year 2018.