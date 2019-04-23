Here is a list of popular pizza places in Preston and Blackpool
If you fancy a pizza, why not try these places?
Tuck in!
1. Marino's, Preston
Marinos, in Watling Street Road, is the top place to get a pizza in Preston, according to TripAdvisor.'The restaurant and take-away is run by Christian, Giovanni and Vito Marino, who serve authentic Italian dishes
Stefanis Pizzeria, in Cedar Square, is the top pizza place in Blackpool, acoording to TripAdvisor.'Its wood-fired pizza is made using a secret recipe sauce, with all the main ingredients imported from Napoli.
Pizza Express has restraurants in Winckley Street, Preston; Clifton Street, Lytham, and Church Street, Blackpool.'The restaurant serves freshly made Romana-style pizzas, dough balls, salads, pastas and has a lighter Leggera menu.
Angelos, in Avenham Street, Preston, is part of the popular San Marco group, which also has Stratos, in the same street; San Marco in Much Hoole; Italian Orchard, in Broughton, and Pinocchios, in Walton-le-Dale.