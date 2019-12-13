Here is how Jennings Gym in Chorley is providing free boxing sessions and a hot meal for children over Christmas

A family gym will be opening up over the Christmas week, providing free boxing sessions and a hot meal for struggling families.

Jennings Gym, at Coppull Mill, is working with Maverick Star Trust to provide free boxing sessions and a hot meal for children whose families are struggling to afford hot meals over the festive holidays.

David Jennings, who runs the gym with his brother Michael, said: “We really wanted to do this to make sure children who would not get a hot meal during the school holidays gets something over the week.

“We want to thank Maverick Star Trust as without them we could not have done this scheme. We are now working to raise awareness as we would love more children to come and enjoy a boxing session.”

The sessions will run from Monday, December 23 to Monday, December 30, from 11am until 1pm, excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

To register visit www.facebook.com/jenningsgym/ or call 07903966638.

