Here is how McDonald's in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast is supporting Age Concern’s What the Flock (#WTFLancs) campaign

McDonald’s has become the latest major brand to support Age Concern’s What the Flock (#WTFLancs) campaign by giving customers the chance to win exciting prizes in 14 of its stores across Lancashire and the Fylde coast.

The #WTFLancs campaign aims to combat loneliness and isolation affecting Lancashire’s older people.

In addition to each branch offering its own goodie-filled hamper, McDonald’s staff are also planning their own activities to raise money for the cause.

Lisa Dunnington, co-owner of several McDonald’s restaurants in Lancashire, said: “We all know someone affected by issues associated with advancing age. Many of those issues, from physical mobility to dementia, can increase the risk of loneliness and isolation. As a business built on and dedicated to its communities, McDonald’s is delighted to support this campaign, and support the older members of our community.”

Participating restaurants are displaying a poster.

Raffle tickets should be bought from McDonald’s staff members when ordering food or drinks, and there’s a donation bucket for any loose change too. The campaign is running now and will be in McDonald’s restaurants until the end of the year.

Suzanna Carr, CEO of Age Concern Central Lancashire, said: “We’re are extremely grateful to McDonald’s for becoming part of the Age Concern flock, and we would like to thank all restaurant staff who are making #WTFLancs a part of their charitable efforts over the next few months.

“There are 35,000 older people in Lancashire who feel lonely or isolated right now. I’d like to encourage all Lancashire businesses, large or small, to join Age Concern’s What the Flock campaign and think Age concern for fund-raising events and future charity of the year.”

To find out how you can get involved, as an individual or as a business visit - www.ageisjustanumber.org.uk

The Charity’s crowd funding page can be found at: www.ageisjustanumber.org.uk/wtflancs where anyone can make a donation.

Donating just £25 could go towards an afternoon outing or a £5 donation could provide transport and a ticket to the cinema.