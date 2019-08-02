Here is how to get the glam festival look this summer

Festival season is in full swing, with outdoor musical extravaganzas taking place all over the country.

Lottie London Dreamcatcher Eco Glitter, 5.95, available from Lottie London

Here are five festival beauty ideas that are perfect for summer parties.

1. Glitter

Glitter is a festival classic. Biodegradable glitter is a must, whether you’re layering it over a tonal eyeshadow or trying something a little different, like a silver floating crease line or sparkly ‘tears’ under your eyes.

To create the latter, apply adhesive gel or eyelash glue with an eyeliner brush, allow to dry slightly so it goes tacky, then use a dry brush to top with glitter.

Inglot Body Art Adhesive, £7

Superdrug Fantasy Glitter Pink Glitter Pot & Fixing Gel, £6.99

2. Neon eyeliner

Neon has been massive in fashion this year, and a slick of uber-bright eyeliner is a fun way to subtly try the trend.

The summer make-up collections are full of incredible colours, from ultra-violet to zingy yellow.

An eye pencil is ideal for beginners, but if you’re a dab hand with an eyeliner brush, try a double - or even triple - winged look.

Inglot AMC Neon Eyeliner Gel, £14

Unicorn Cosmetics Voltage Pigment Power Surge, £6.95

LA Girl Shockwave Neon Liner Vivid, £5, Beauty Bay

3. Bright smoky-eye

If you love a classic smoky-eye look, why not swap your usual neutral tones for brights?

Use a mixture of block colour tones then layer on top the shimmering shades to create that multidimensional look.

Revolution X Pride Proud Of My Life Shadow Palette, £10

Sleek Makeup I Divine Eye Shadow Palette Colour Carnage, £8.99, Boots

OPV Beauty Rainbow Splash Palette, £29

4. Stamp eyeliner

For the ultimate in easy festival make-up, grab a stamp eyeliner and give yourself a temporary face tattoo.

With little shapes like stars, hearts, arrows and anchors, these inky prints couldn’t be cuter.

Avon Mark. Festival Stamp Pen Star Sighting, £5

Lottie London Stamp Liner, £5.45

5. Coloured mascara

The coloured mascara comeback continues this summer with a range of mega-bright hues. Contrast is key, so if you have brown or green eyes opt for electric blue, while blue-eyed babes will find ruby red mascara flattering, particularly with matte pink eyeshadow.

Givenchy Volume Disturbia’ 24-Hour Mascara Red Disturbia, £23.50, Debenhams

Avon Mark. Big & Magical Festival Mascara Electric Blue, £8.50

Poundland Sparkle and Shine Turquoise Glitter Eyelashes, £1