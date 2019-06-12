Here is how you can take a trek across Machu Picchu next year for Galloway's Society for the Blind

Sight loss charity Galloway’s is asking supporters to sign up to a trip of a lifetime to raise funds for local blind and partially sighted people.

Galloway’s has launched its first overseas trek to Machu Picchu in Peru, which they hope will raise more than £50,000 for the charity.

An open information evening will be held on Wednesday, July 17 at Galloway’s in Howick Park Avenue, Penwortham, at 6.30pm.

The 10-day challenge starts from October 9 next year, returning on October 18, 2020.

Events fund-raiser Charlotte Carnell said: “We are very excited to launch Galloway’s first overseas challenge to a destination, that for many, is on their ‘bucket list’.

“This promises to be a trip of a lifetime, with limited availability, and I would encourage anyone who wants to know more a to get in touch for more information.

“We are hoping to raise a significant amount from this event which will make a huge difference to people living with sight loss in our area.”

One of the first to sign up for the challenge was Galloway’s assistant fund-raiser, Rebecca Hetherington.

The 21-year-old from Langho said: “Three of my grandparents have had serious problems with their eyesight, so I know first-hand some of the difficulties that people living with sight loss can face.

“One of the many reasons why I signed up for this experience was to help raise funds for Galloway’s so they can support others affected by sight loss.

“The trail looks beautiful, but I know this is going to be a physically demanding trek. I’m extremely excited to begin my training and feel ready to undertake this personal challenge.

“I’m now working towards my fund-raising goals and have lots of great ideas which I can’t wait to put into action.”

For more information on Trek Peru, email charlotte.carnell@galloways.org.uk or call 01772 744 148.