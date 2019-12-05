How one Hoghton mum is showing random acts of kindness across Lancashire this Christmas through George's Legacy, a charity dedicated to her son

A bereaved mother is hoping to spread some festive cheer this December by carrying out random acts of kindness.
Gillian Hinds, of Hoghton, is leaving gifts in random places, hoping a well deserving stranger will find it.
The 57-year-old, who set up George’s Legacy, in 2015, to honour her son, who died just a few days after he was born in 1997, said she wants to celebrate his life and as she can’t buy him gifts, she wants to give to others.
She said: “I first started this last year for George’s 21st birthday and I decided to carry on doing it.
“I don’t really pick a specific person, I just leave the gift somewhere.
“The first one I did was two little boys in Hoghton, Oliver and Oscar Walmsley, who were really excited.
“I have some gifts in my car and when I drive somewhere, I leave a gift. I went to Centre Parcs the other week and left a few there.
“I will never know who has found the gifts, unless they post on my George’s Legacy Acts of Kindness Facebook page.
“I just think if we can bring a bit of joy and happiness by surprising people, it is a good thing to do.
“I like to be kind, especially coming up to Christmas. I would have been spending on George, I may as well bring joy to someone else
“It also raises awareness of George’s Legacy, which supports parents that have lost a baby.”
Gillian added she has recently become a grandmother, as George’s twin, Thomas, has a baby.
She also has sons Nathan and Ashley.
To follow Gillian’s work, visit George’s Legacy Random Acts of Kindness on Facebook.
