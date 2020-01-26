Icy blast to hit Lancashire overnight

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice across parts of Lancashire tonight and tomorrow morning.

Forecasters say a band of rain and snow will move eastwards across the county overnight, with temperatures plunging below zero, leading to treacherous conditions on some roads and pavements.

Some travel disruption is possible, especially in northern and eastern parts of Lancashire.

A Met Office yellow warning means "be aware," with severe weather conditions likely. The public are urged to plan ahead for possible travel delays.

Lancashire, Cumbria and Greater Manchester are all expected to be affected, although the worst conditions are expected further north.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "An area of rain and hill snow will move eastwards across northern England, southern and central Scotland on Sunday night.

"As this clears surface temperatures will rapidly fall below freezing with ice expected to form quite widely, though coastal areas seeing more limited icy stretches."