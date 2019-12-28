Inmates at HMP Garth refurbish garden tools with The Tools Shed Project and The Conservation Foundation

Schools and community gardeners are looking ahead to spring thanks to a donation of almost 200 free garden tools refurbished by inmates.

For the past two years, HMP Garth has been working with The Conservation Foundation, to refurbish broken and unwanted garden tools such as spades, hoes and trowels, collected from local garden centres and recycling depots. It is one of four English prisons taking part in the Tools Shed Project, which is funded by the Big Lottery Community Fund.

The Tools Shed Project’s regional coordinator Hugh Sloan selected nine local schools and community groups to accept the tools.

He said: “We’re delighted to have had the opportunity to work with HMP Garth on this project. Together we’ve rescued hundreds of garden tools from landfill, and ensured that some of our amazing local community gardening projects have the tools they need to help bring nature into their local communities. Its also a great way for offenders to give back to their local community, while learning valuable new skills.”

People are encouraged to drop off any unwanted or broken garden tools at a Tools Shed collection point.

To find your nearest, visit www.conservationfoundation.co.uk/tools.

Community or schools gardening groups who’d like to receive refurbished tools should register via www.conservationfoundation.co.uk/tools