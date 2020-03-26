Lancashire nostalgia in 1993: PNE turnstile deal; mushy peas and porn-in-the-wall

Here's a look at some of the stories that were making the headlines back in 1993:

PNE fans win deal for turnstile swap

Spion Kop fans who swap ends at Deepdale next week in the great Town End experiment will NOT have to pay more for the privilege of roaring their side on.

Club officials are planning to charge £5 for adults and £3.50 for under-16s and OAPs in place of the across-the-board £6 which away fans have been paying all season.

There were fears that supporters answering the call for change at Tuesday night’s game with Swansea City - intended to increase the volume of home contingent - would be penalised under Football League rules governing pricing.

But a League spokesman insisted: “There is nothing to stop Preston cutting its prices for home fans in this way. There are lots of initiatives of a similar nature throughout the Barclays League.”

North End chief executive Paul Agnew revealed the club had “gone to great lengths” to ensure its fans were not asked to stump up more cash to take part in the experimental switch.

“It may look a simple job on the surface, just to let home fans use the Town End as well as the Kop. But I can assure people it has taken a lot of hard work.”

Eurocrats attack Blackpool’s Lancs favourite mushy peas

Eurocrats now want to ban that traditional Lancashire favourite delicacy - mushy peas.

The Euro busybodies want to ban any kind of colouring from the peas, leaving the chip shop favourite looking more like the colour of tripe.

But a mushy pea protest has begun in Britain’s fish and chip shop capital - Blackpool.

The resort serves up 14.7 million portions of fish and chips every year - over two thirds of them with peas.

They are bought from traditional shops, chandeliered establishments like Harry Ramsden’s, and scores of sea-front fast food outlets.

And Central Lancashire Euro MP Michael Welsh is leading the save-the-mushy-peas campaign in Strasbourg.

He is also fighting to stop the traditional stick of rock, which is usually highly colourful, ending up white all the way through.

Mr Welsh said: “I have eaten mushy peas and Blackpool rock for years without ill effects. This is madness.”

And Blackpool tourism spokesman John Hall said: “Many fish and chip shop owners have built up a charisma about their mushy peas.

“People will travel miles for the flavour and texture they like best.”

Porn-in-the-wall... a UK first in Lytham

The country’s first ever blue movie vending machine has been installed in Lancashire - just yards from the home of anti-porn politician Michael Jack.

The porn-in-the-wall dispenser in Lytham will make hiring a steamy film as easy as drawing cash - an idea imported by local entrepreneur Stephen Jeffrey.

Mr Jeffrey, 23, who owns a lingerie outlet in the town, has imported the machine from Italy and it has been fitted by technicians from Sicily.

It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and customers can choose from 240 saucy titles for between £2 and £15.

All subscribers need is a plastic card and PIN number for the machine to give a brief preview of the movie before it pops out in the form of a cassette.

Mr Jeffrey said the service gave people total discretion and added: “This is the first of its kind in Britain but it will not the last.”

Lancashire police say they are aware of the machine but Mr Jeffrey warned that any attempt to break into it would be fruitless because the tapes would be wiped clean immediately by an electro-magnet.