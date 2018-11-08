Lancashire Tourism Awards winners announced in glittering ceremony hosted by Jodie Prenger - but who won? (list of winners)

The Lancashire Tourism Awards winners have been announced at a celebration of Lancashire’s £4.25 billion visitor economy.
More than 400 people descended on new Preston venue, Imperial Banqueting, to find out the winners of 22 categories at the prestigious annual event, supported by headline sponsor University of Central Lancashire.
Blackpool-born star of West End, stage and TV Jodie Prenger was guest presenter, bringing her Lancastrian humour to the proceedings and entertaining guests with her incredible voice, as she performed some of her favourite songs.
This annual event organised by Marketing Lancashire, recognises the contribution made by the county’s tourism and hospitality businesses, and names winners in 22 categories. There are also Highly Commended awards in three categories.
This year, more than 100 finalists competed for the prestigious titles and progressed through shortlisting, mystery shopping and interviews by panels of experts to arrive at last night’s much-anticipated awards ceremony.
Rachel McQueen, Chief Executive of Marketing Lancashire welcomed guests saying: “A thriving Lancashire tourism sector contributes to the economy, to employment, to the culture, the quality of life and the prosperity of Lancashire.
"The Lancashire Tourism Awards reminds us of the diversity the county has and how privileged we are to have such amazing experiences to offer visitors.”
The evening also saw the Lancashire Tourism Superstar – the only category decided through a public vote - awarded to tour guide Simon Entwistle.
His Top Hat Tours see him traversing the length and breadth of Lancashire shouting loud about the county he is so proud of.
He entertains visitors, tourists, VIPS and media representatives with his expert storytelling, sharing those tales that are a part of the fabric of Lancashire’s rich history and culture.
The event was supported by: University of Central Lancashire – Headline Sponsor, Total Foodservice, Northcote at the Rovers, Dewlay, Pear Communications, Links Signs and Graphics, The Imperial Banqueting, Quality in Tourism, Heart FM, 3 Man Factory, The Cumberland, Creative Council, Northern Print Distribution, eBusiness UK, Peter Scott Printers, Lancashire Business View, Lancashire Life and BBC Radio Lancashire and Lancashire Post.
The evening’s entertainment was provided by Trilogy, taking the celebrations into the early hours.
THE FINALISTS AND WINNERS – LANCASHIRE TOURISM AWARDS 2018
(Winners in bold)
Wedding Venue Award
Fisherman’s Retreat, Ramsbottom
Hipping Hall, Kirkby Lonsdale
Holmes Mill, Clitheroe - WINNER
Leighton Hall, Carnforth
Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green
Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor
New Business Award
A’Vucciria, Rawtenstall
Castle View, Lancaster
Clip’n Climb Blackpool
Fence Gate Lodge, Fence
The Lawrence Hotel, Padiham - WINNER
L’Escargotiere, Bowland
No. 10, Preston
The Rookery Holiday Cottage, Roughlee
Taste Lancashire Restaurant Award
Bay Horse Inn, Lancaster
Twelve Restaurant, Thornton - WINNER
Hipping Hall, Kirkby Lonsdale
The Midland, Morecambe – HIGHLY COMMENDED
Taste Lancashire Pub/Inn Award
The Aspinall Arms, Mitton
The Assheton Arms, Downham
Bay Horse Inn, Lancaster
Fence Gate, Fence
The Spread Eagle, Mellor
The Spread Eagle Inn, Sawley - WINNER
Taste Lancashire Producer Award
Batch Brew, Burnley - WINNER
Bowland Brewery, Clitheroe
Calyx Drinks, Burnley
Choc Amor, Mawdesley
Northern Whisper Brewing Co, Rawtenstall
Wignalls Yallo, Standish
Holiday Village Award
Pipers Height Caravan Park, Blackpool
Ream Hills Holiday Park, Weeton - WINNER
Rossendale Holiday Cottages
South Lakeland Leisure Village, Carnforth
Stanley Villa Farm Fishing & Camping, Greenhalgh
Self-Catering Holiday Award
Laythams Holiday Lets Retreat, Slaidburn - WINNER
Newton Hall Holiday Apartments, Blackpool
Rossendale Holiday Cottages
Water Babies Narrow Boat Hire, Forton
Wolfen Mill Boutique Self Catering, Chipping
Sustainable Tourism Award
The Bee Centre, Preston - WINNER
Browsholme Hall, Clitheroe
Fell End Holiday Park, Carnforth
Moss Wood Caravan Park, Lancaster
Lancashire Large Hotel Award
Hotel Sheraton, Blackpool
The Legacy Preston International Hotel
The Wrightington Hotel & Health Club - WINNER
Business Tourism Award
Browsholme Hall, Clitheroe
Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green
Winter Gardens Blackpool - WINNER
The Wrightington Hotel & Health Club
Lancashire Perfect Stay Award
The Assheton Arms, Downham
Bartle Hall Hotel, Preston
The Borough, Lancaster
The Spread Eagle Inn, Sawley - WINNER
Small Visitor Attraction Award
Go Ape Rivington
Leighton Hall, Carnforth
Mrs Dowsons Farm Park, Blackburn
Shores Hey Farm, Burnley
Thornton Hall Country Park - WINNER
Large Visitor Attraction Award
Ascent Trampoline Park, Blackpool
Blackpool Zoo
Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston
East Lancashire Railway - WINNER
Madame Tussauds Blackpool – HIGHLY COMMENDED
Retail Experience Award
Bowland Food Hall, Clitheroe
Fleetwood Market - WINNER
Heskin Hall Shopping Village, Chorley
JAK Hanson, Wrightington
Preston Markets
Visitor Experience Award
Artisan Foodworks, Burscough
The Bee Centre, Preston - WINNER
Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours
A Brief Encounter with Leighton Hall, Carnforth – HIGHLY COMMENDED
Cultural Venue/Organisation Award
Blackburn Cathedral - WINNER
Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours
The Boo, Waterfoot
Carnforth Station Heritage Centre
The Whitaker, Rossendale
Inclusive Tourism Award
The Bee Centre, Preston
Sandcastle Waterpark, Blackpool - WINNER
Dog Friendly Award
The Aspinall Arms, Mitton
Holiday Inn Express Burnley
Ribble Valley Country & Leisure Park, Gisburn
Rossendale Holiday Cottages - WINNER
Taste Lancashire Café/Tearoom Award
Brew + Bake, Preston
The Dearden Tea Rooms, Haslingden - WINNER
Middle Holly Cottage Tea Rooms, Forton
Shores Hey Farm Café, Burnley
Tourism Superstar Award
Roger Borrell, Lancashire Life Magazine
Barbara Bryan, Mytton Fold Hotel & Golf Complex
Simon Entwistle, Top Hat Tours - WINNER
James Whewell, Wyresdale Park
Small Event Award
Burnley Canal Festival
Chorley Live - WINNER
The Penny Farm Open Day, Blackpool
A Thornton Hall Farm Christmas Adventure
Treasure Island, The Dukes Theatre, Lancaster
Worsthorne and Hurstwood Scarecrow Festival
Large Event Award
Festival of Making, Blackburn - WINNER
Highest Point Festival, Lancaster
Light up Lancaster
Vintage by the Sea, Morecambe