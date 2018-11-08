Lancashire Tourism Awards winners announced in glittering ceremony hosted by Jodie Prenger - but who won? (list of winners)

The Lancashire Tourism Awards winners have been announced at a celebration of Lancashire’s £4.25 billion visitor economy.

More than 400 people descended on new Preston venue, Imperial Banqueting, to find out the winners of 22 categories at the prestigious annual event, supported by headline sponsor University of Central Lancashire.

Blackpool-born star of West End, stage and TV Jodie Prenger was guest presenter, bringing her Lancastrian humour to the proceedings and entertaining guests with her incredible voice, as she performed some of her favourite songs.

This annual event organised by Marketing Lancashire, recognises the contribution made by the county’s tourism and hospitality businesses, and names winners in 22 categories. There are also Highly Commended awards in three categories.

This year, more than 100 finalists competed for the prestigious titles and progressed through shortlisting, mystery shopping and interviews by panels of experts to arrive at last night’s much-anticipated awards ceremony.

Rachel McQueen, Chief Executive of Marketing Lancashire welcomed guests saying: “A thriving Lancashire tourism sector contributes to the economy, to employment, to the culture, the quality of life and the prosperity of Lancashire.

"The Lancashire Tourism Awards reminds us of the diversity the county has and how privileged we are to have such amazing experiences to offer visitors.”

The evening also saw the Lancashire Tourism Superstar – the only category decided through a public vote - awarded to tour guide Simon Entwistle.

His Top Hat Tours see him traversing the length and breadth of Lancashire shouting loud about the county he is so proud of.

He entertains visitors, tourists, VIPS and media representatives with his expert storytelling, sharing those tales that are a part of the fabric of Lancashire’s rich history and culture.

The event was supported by: University of Central Lancashire – Headline Sponsor, Total Foodservice, Northcote at the Rovers, Dewlay, Pear Communications, Links Signs and Graphics, The Imperial Banqueting, Quality in Tourism, Heart FM, 3 Man Factory, The Cumberland, Creative Council, Northern Print Distribution, eBusiness UK, Peter Scott Printers, Lancashire Business View, Lancashire Life and BBC Radio Lancashire and Lancashire Post.

The evening’s entertainment was provided by Trilogy, taking the celebrations into the early hours.

THE FINALISTS AND WINNERS – LANCASHIRE TOURISM AWARDS 2018

(Winners in bold)

Wedding Venue Award

Fisherman’s Retreat, Ramsbottom

Hipping Hall, Kirkby Lonsdale

Holmes Mill, Clitheroe - WINNER

Leighton Hall, Carnforth

Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green

Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor

New Business Award

A’Vucciria, Rawtenstall

Castle View, Lancaster

Clip’n Climb Blackpool

Fence Gate Lodge, Fence

The Lawrence Hotel, Padiham - WINNER

L’Escargotiere, Bowland

No. 10, Preston

The Rookery Holiday Cottage, Roughlee

Taste Lancashire Restaurant Award

Bay Horse Inn, Lancaster

Twelve Restaurant, Thornton - WINNER

Hipping Hall, Kirkby Lonsdale

The Midland, Morecambe – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Taste Lancashire Pub/Inn Award

The Aspinall Arms, Mitton

The Assheton Arms, Downham

Bay Horse Inn, Lancaster

Fence Gate, Fence

The Spread Eagle, Mellor

The Spread Eagle Inn, Sawley - WINNER

Taste Lancashire Producer Award

Batch Brew, Burnley - WINNER

Bowland Brewery, Clitheroe

Calyx Drinks, Burnley

Choc Amor, Mawdesley

Northern Whisper Brewing Co, Rawtenstall

Wignalls Yallo, Standish

Holiday Village Award

Pipers Height Caravan Park, Blackpool

Ream Hills Holiday Park, Weeton - WINNER

Rossendale Holiday Cottages

South Lakeland Leisure Village, Carnforth

Stanley Villa Farm Fishing & Camping, Greenhalgh

Self-Catering Holiday Award

Laythams Holiday Lets Retreat, Slaidburn - WINNER

Newton Hall Holiday Apartments, Blackpool

Rossendale Holiday Cottages

Water Babies Narrow Boat Hire, Forton

Wolfen Mill Boutique Self Catering, Chipping

Sustainable Tourism Award

The Bee Centre, Preston - WINNER

Browsholme Hall, Clitheroe

Fell End Holiday Park, Carnforth

Moss Wood Caravan Park, Lancaster

Lancashire Large Hotel Award

Hotel Sheraton, Blackpool

The Legacy Preston International Hotel

The Wrightington Hotel & Health Club - WINNER

Business Tourism Award

Browsholme Hall, Clitheroe

Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green

Winter Gardens Blackpool - WINNER

The Wrightington Hotel & Health Club

Lancashire Perfect Stay Award

The Assheton Arms, Downham

Bartle Hall Hotel, Preston

The Borough, Lancaster

The Spread Eagle Inn, Sawley - WINNER

Small Visitor Attraction Award

Go Ape Rivington

Leighton Hall, Carnforth

Mrs Dowsons Farm Park, Blackburn

Shores Hey Farm, Burnley

Thornton Hall Country Park - WINNER

Large Visitor Attraction Award

Ascent Trampoline Park, Blackpool

Blackpool Zoo

Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston

East Lancashire Railway - WINNER

Madame Tussauds Blackpool – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Retail Experience Award

Bowland Food Hall, Clitheroe

Fleetwood Market - WINNER

Heskin Hall Shopping Village, Chorley

JAK Hanson, Wrightington

Preston Markets

Visitor Experience Award

Artisan Foodworks, Burscough

The Bee Centre, Preston - WINNER

Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours

A Brief Encounter with Leighton Hall, Carnforth – HIGHLY COMMENDED

Cultural Venue/Organisation Award

Blackburn Cathedral - WINNER

Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours

The Boo, Waterfoot

Carnforth Station Heritage Centre

The Whitaker, Rossendale

Inclusive Tourism Award

The Bee Centre, Preston

Sandcastle Waterpark, Blackpool - WINNER

Dog Friendly Award

The Aspinall Arms, Mitton

Holiday Inn Express Burnley

Ribble Valley Country & Leisure Park, Gisburn

Rossendale Holiday Cottages - WINNER

Taste Lancashire Café/Tearoom Award

Brew + Bake, Preston

The Dearden Tea Rooms, Haslingden - WINNER

Middle Holly Cottage Tea Rooms, Forton

Shores Hey Farm Café, Burnley

Tourism Superstar Award

Roger Borrell, Lancashire Life Magazine

Barbara Bryan, Mytton Fold Hotel & Golf Complex

Simon Entwistle, Top Hat Tours - WINNER

James Whewell, Wyresdale Park

Small Event Award

Burnley Canal Festival

Chorley Live - WINNER

The Penny Farm Open Day, Blackpool

A Thornton Hall Farm Christmas Adventure

Treasure Island, The Dukes Theatre, Lancaster

Worsthorne and Hurstwood Scarecrow Festival

Large Event Award

Festival of Making, Blackburn - WINNER

Highest Point Festival, Lancaster

Light up Lancaster

Vintage by the Sea, Morecambe