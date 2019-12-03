Leyland vehicle museum puts on a festive feats of fun

There’ll be lots of festive family fun at a popular Leyland leisure attraction this weekend.

For the British Commercial Vehicle Museum is hosting a special Christmas Craft and Gift Fair on Saturday.

More than 20 stalls will offer a range of tempting treats and Christmas gift ideas with something for all tastes and budgets.

The stalls will be arranged right around the museum, so visitors can also enjoy seeing the fabulous vehicles as they browse.

Museum trustee Keith Moyes said: “After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, our Christmas Craft and Gift Fair offers people the chance to shop local and support small businesses with their Christmas shopping.

“They will also find handmade and unusual crafts and gifts that they simply wouldn’t find on the high street or online.

“The event offers the chance for families to have a look around the museum at the same time as enjoying the craft event.

“Plus, we will have out Tiggi Tiger Cub Family Activity Packs available for families to enjoy – helping to keep the little ones, and big ones, entertained.”

The event runs from 10am to 4pm.

Emma’s Coffee House will be open to provide food and drink.

Entrance to the museum and the Christmas Craft and Gift Fair is just £2 for adults and 50p for children.

Of course, no Christmas event would be complete without a visit to see Father Christmas.

Children can meet Santa in his grotto.

This is pre-bookable via Emma’s Coffee House at the museum and is priced at £5 per child.

For more information visit www.britishcommercialvehiclemuseum.co.uk or find them on Facebook @bcvmt.

The King Street museum has enjoyed a successful year following its exciting major refurbishment scheme financed by a £1.8m National Lottery grant. The project secured the long-term future of the museum.