Lostock Hall charity shop unveils modern new look

A Lostock Hall charity shop has opened its doors to customers after undergoing a stylish makeover.



Staff at volunteers at the St Catherine’s Hospice shop in Leyland Road unveiled the new look on Friday.

The venue was closed throughout January to undergo a refreshing revamp.

Suzie Richards, area retail manager at St Catherine’s, said: “Our Lostock Hall shop is the closest of our 18 charity shops to the hospice, and we were keen to give it a bit of

TLC to make it more bright and welcoming, and create a more effective layout for our customers to find great quality clothing, toys, books, homeware and more.

“Supported by our wonderful volunteers, we’ve worked really hard to spruce up the store, and we’re delighted with the results! Our shops not only raise vital funds for the specialist end-of-life care provided by St Catherine’s in the hospice and in people’s own homes; they’re also much-loved community hubs, and we’re excited to invite supporters to visit our refurbished shop and bag a bargain or two."

Suzie is also looking for more volunteers to work in the shop.



She added: “We’d also love to welcome people to join our amazing team of volunteers. You can lend a hand for just three hours a week, helping to sort through donations, keeping the

shop looking its best, and assisting and serving customers. It’s a great way to use your spare time to do something sociable, fun and rewarding, or for students to gain work experience and enhance their CV or university applications.”



The shop is open Monday to Saturday from 10am until 4pm.

For more details about volunteering and to get involved, visit www.stcatherines.co.uk or call 01772 313063.