Lostock Hall mum spreading cheer with Easter egg hunt with a twist

A Lostock Hall mum is launching an Easter egg hunt with a twist.

Mum-of-three Chloé Jo, creator of Lostock Hall Community Group Coronavirus Help and Support group on Facebook, is inviting families in the town to create colourful Easter egg displays in their windows over the weekend.

Chloe and her family have kicked of the Easter egg hunt with their own cheery window display.

Children will be challenged to spot as many designs as they can on their daily health walks.

Chloe says she loved seeing displays of rainbows in people's windows and was inspired to apply the same format for an Easter egg hunt.

She added: "They've brought the community together and created positivity. It's bringing all generations, and even people without children are getting involved.

"So I thought an Easter egg hunt would give people a nice, positive focus.

"People have been saying it's a brilliant idea, and my kids are really excited."