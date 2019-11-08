Lostock Hall people honouring war heroes with Remembrance Day events

Lostock Hall people will celebrate the bravery of the town's war heroes with a series of Remembrance Day events.

A parade will kick off this Sunday's activities, starting at Wateringpool Lane at 2-30pm. The South Ribble Mayor will be in attendance. It will be followed by a service of Remembrance at 3pm at the Lostock Hall Memorial.

The parade then continues to the Cairn on Brownedge Road for wreath laying by youth groups at approximately 3-45pm.

Participants will then head to the Royal British Legion Club in Brownedge Road at 4pm, where a wartime-themed show will be held at 8-30pm, including a video and a performance of 1940s music by Pat Masterson. Flags will be laid to finish off the night.

The event is open to all members of the public. Please meet at the Royal British Legion Club at 2pm.