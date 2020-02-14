Lostock Hall teen who helps out at Age Concern shop celebrating Student Volunteering Week

A Lostock Hall teenager who helps out in a charity shop is highlighting the benefits of volunteering.

Samuel Crook (16) has spoken of his time at the Age Concern shop in Hope Terrace, Lostock Hall, to celebrate Student Volunteering Week.

The role will form part of his Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award.

He said: "I wanted to challenge myself and try new experiences which I hoped would help me in the future. I chose to undertake six-months volunteering at Age Concern because it was a local charity shop and my family were already active donors there.

"I immediately felt welcome there and all the fellow volunteers showed me how to take in, sort, price and sell stock as well as how to provide great customer service. After successfully working for the targeted six months, I have continued working at Age Concern for the past year and a half and I intend to remain in the post as I complete my further education.

"Working with Age Concern has provided me with knowledge and experience of the retail and charity sectors. It has improved my confidence and given me a sense of community and belonging. I simply enjoy working there, and I hope the knowledge, experience and confidence I have gained will help me in later life as I progress through higher education and move into permanent employment."