Man City Legends remain champs against Progress Housing at charity match in Leyland

A host of footballing legends gathered on the pitch to support a homeless charity in Lancashire.

READ MORE: Click here for more stories

City Legend Jeff Whitley comes in for some rough treatment

Ex-Manchester City players including Peter Barnes, Paul Dickov, Colin Hendry and Uwe Rosler, competed against a team made up of Progress Housing Group staff at the grounds of Lancashire Football Association, in Leyland.

The legends were no match for the Progress team, winning 2-0.

Fans were also able to have their photo taken with the FA Premier League trophy and the Carabao Cup which Man City had won earlier this month.

The event raised more than £5,000 for Shelter, who supports people who are homeless or are living in inadequate housing.

The Mayor of South Ribble Councillor Mick Titherington meets Asa Hartford and the City Legends

Peter Barnes, who played for Manchester City from 1972 to 1979 and 1987/8, led the team onto the pitch and gave advice to young mascots.

David Chell, spokesman for Lancashire FA, said: “It was a fantastic event, with more than 700 people attending. We had face painting and balloons, which went down with the families. The crowd was fantastic and there was a great atmosphere.”

Jacqui De-Rose, group chief executive of Progress Housing Group, said: “We were really pleased to be involved in his event. Football is a good way to bring communities together.”

City Legends Manager Asa Hartford

City Legend Jeff Whitley comes in for some rough treatment

Peter Barnes is not happy with a decision

The City Legends and mascots before the match in Leyland