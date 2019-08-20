Mouth-watering foodies' festival is back in Leyland

The tastebuds are tingling again in anticipation of a popular Leyland food festival which is just days away.

A Taste of Leyland is back in town again this Saturday.

Enter the chilli eating challenge at A Taste of Leyland

The fantastic free event returns for its fifth year.

Supporting Leyland’s fantastic food businesses, a Taste of Leyland provides cuisines from around the world - British, Italian and Chinese, to name a few – as well as the usual array of cheeses, ales, and chutneys.

It takes place at Leyland Market and Ecroyd Street car park between 11am and 5pm.

There will be live music, a barbecue, children’s activities and countless stallholders selling amazing, fresh, local produce.

Coun Aniela Bylinski-Gelder, cabinet member community engagement, social justice and wealth building, said: “A Taste of Leyland is such a wonderful event and really showcases Leyland culinary prowess.

“Now in its fifth year, the event is going from strength to strength and we should expect hundreds of people to join us at Leyland Market on Saturday.

“There are things to do for all the family and it’s a great opportunity to shop local – the perfect Bank Holiday day out.”

There is also a chilli eating competition hosted by Dare U Foods for those of you brave enough to take part!

Between six and 10 daredevils will be welcome to face the chilli eating competition where contestants will sweat their way through several rounds, each increasing with heat a few thousand scoville ratings at a time.

You can apply to enter the competition by emailing info@dareufoods.co.uk with your name, date of birth and information about any food allergies you have.

The chilli champion will be crowned with a certificate and a hamper filled with chilli related goodies.

More information about the event can be found on Facebook www.facebook.com/ATasteOfLeyland or on Twitter at @VisitLeyland