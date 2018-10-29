Mum hosts Glamorous Glamping sleepover parties in the Chorley area

Take yourself back to when you were a child and you enjoyed sleepovers at your friends’ houses.

Bedrooms were filled with duvets and mattresses, tummies were full of sweets and chocolates and there was always a good film to keep everyone entertained.

Children enjoying a sleepover organised by Nicola Embrey, of Buckshaw Village, who runs Glamorous Glamping.

Sleepover parties were always a thing, but over the years, they have grown into something more, especially in America and Australia.

Keen to capitalise on the up-coming concept, mother-of-one Nicola Embrey has launched Glamorous Glamping, which provides a unique service for hosting a sleepover party for children both indoors and outdoors.

Nicola, of Buckshaw Village, says: “These sleepover parties are growing around the globe. They are especially popular in American and Australia, and now also in the UK.

“My daughter, eight-year-old Sienna, loves watching YouTube and watches American blogger families.

“Last year she was watching an episode, where one of the girls had a sleepover party with these lovely teepee/tents.

“She just loved them and asked for this party for her birthday. As a parent, you always know of that constant struggle to think of something different to do for children and their birthdays.

“So I looked into them, and after a few different prototypes we designed our own and the rest is history.

Some of the tents and accessories provided by Glamorous Glamping.

“Sienna and her friends really enjoyed the sleepover party. It was her first one. I think I am the only brave mum so far to have organised one, as I know they can require a lot of organising.”

Following Sienna’s party, Nicola got a taste for throwing sleepovers and she set up Glamorous Glamping last year.

She adds: “We set up the business last year, but didn’t start our parties until this April and it has grown from strength to strength.

“Our parties provide a whole new concept of a sleepover party. I can help plan a sleepover with a difference, with my combination of creativity and attention to detail to create long lasting memories.

“We offer four different packages. We have our handmade bespoke indoor teepee/tents for both boys and girls.

“They are designed in a range of themes to suit different ages.

“Our indoor teepee/tents are designed for ages five years upwards, from unicorns to mermaids, chic pink for teenagers with our spa package.

“We don’t forget boys either, so we have various themes available for them.

“From May through to October, we have a beautiful 4m bell tent to offer outdoor parties and sleepovers.

“It can accommodate around 12 children seated, for a garden party and by night up to eight children for an evening sleepover.

“We also provide DIY sleepover to go boxes for hire. These include everything to host a sleepover, such as an airbed, extra pillows, blankets and accessories. The idea is that it saves you time, with no hassle, no fuss and no washing.

“We also have a collection of stylish teepees we supply for weddings to provide a comfy place for children to play or sleep.

“We have already done 100 parties, and have many more booked well into 2019.

“I really enjoy doing these sleepovers. It feeds into my creative needs and I get a lot of satisfaction out of seeing the children so excited.”

Glamorous Glamping is just a sideline to what Nicola does, as she is also self employed, working as an independent travel consultant with Voyager Travel Direct. The 38-year-old adds: “At the moment, I do parties in the local area – Chorley, Buckshaw Village, Euxton, Leyland, Bamber Bridge etc.

“It is just myself running the business, but I am looking for other people to join me to set up in different areas, as I have had some enquiries from people as far out as Fleetwood.”

Nicola as held sleepover parties at a couple of famous homes, but is unable to reveal who, due to her client confidentiality rules.

n For information visit www.glamorousglamping.co.uk