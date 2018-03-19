Nostalgia; Creating a safer lifestyle for pensioners at Age Concern in Chorley

Looking after the needs of the older generation has been an important past time for Keith Warren.

READ MORE: Click here for more stories

Spotting this photograph in the Guardian earlier this month, the 88-year-old from Adlington rang to share his memories of volunteering at Age Concern’s lifestyle centre in Chorley.

The picture marks Ena Richardson’s retirement from the charity in 2004.

The father-of-one, who has three grandchildren and two great grandchildren, says: “Edna had worked there for 25 years and was the chairman and we organised a lovely send off for her. She was a smashing lady and was really good with people Many people at the centre called her mum. She would be in her 90s now.

“I know most of the names of the people in this picture, but not everyone.

“It shows Lady Cath Hoyle, myself, Alan Whittaker, who was the chief officer, Dennis Grey, Tom Watson, Liz, a community development officer for the Chorley Council, Ena Richardson, Eric Bells, the mayor and a woman from the kitchens who presented Ena with flowers. Sadly Dennis died in 2010.

“The Mayor supported us a lot and Cath Hoyle also did a tremendous amount of work. She used to run the weekend club with me on a Saturday and made breakfast for people.”

Keith also worked with the police through the Neighbourhood Watch scheme and was awarded an MBE for his voluntary work in Chorley and Lancashire.

He adds: “I had worked with Lancashire Constabulary as a volunteer for around for 30 years. I was chairman of the Chorley Neighbourhood Watch and represented the county at national meetings in London. I incorporated this with Age Concern as I invited the police to come to the lifestyle centre and chat with residents about crime and anti social behaviour.

“My MBE was for my voluntary work with the lifestyle centre, Neighbourhood Watch and crime prevention.”