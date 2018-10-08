Nostalgia: Sunday school at St John’s Church was all about talking and walking

Going to Sunday school was a chance for Judith Henderson to have a catch up with her classmates.

The now 70-year-old was a member of St John’s Church in Leyland and attended the associated school.

Judith Henderson's brother, Martin Harrison, right with blonde hair, in one of the St John's Church walking days in the late 1950s/early 1960s.

She says she used to enjoy going to Sunday school: “We didn’t learn much to be perfectly honest – we just talked.

“It was full of the same people I went to school with so was good to see everyone.

“We were all brought up to go to Sunday school. We used to take part in the walking days which was great fun.

“My two daughters also used to do the walking days, but in those days we were with St Ambrose. We all used to join up with the other churches.”

The grandmother-of-two admits she doesn’t have many memories of primary school and relies on stories from others.

She adds: “My step father gave me some old photographs and I put them up on Leyland Memories Facebook group, and it gained quite a bit of interest.

“One of the girls said she remembered her first day at school. She said she cried until she saw me.”

Judith, who used to work at the pathologist lab at Royal Preston Hospital, sent in two photos: One on the left shows her brother,

Martin Harrison in the late 1950s/early 1960s and the other shows Judith on the front row, third left in 1953.