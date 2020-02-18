Penwortham charity seeking 800 fund-raisers for iconic Morecambe Bay Walk

Some 800 walkers raising money for a Penwortham sight loss charity will descend on Morecambe Bay this May.

Galloway’s will launch the Morecambe Bay Walk across two days: Saturday, May 30, starting at 11-15am; and Sunday, May 31, from 12-30pm. This three to four hour walk will start in Arnside and finish in Kents Bank.

Once again, it is the only charity to devote a weekend to the iconic event, which over the years has raised thousands of pounds to support blind and partially sighted people.

Michael Wilson, the Queen’s Guide to the Sands, said: “I was very privileged last year to lead the Galloway’s team across the sands and I can’t wait to do it again this year.

Michael, who took over from former guide Cedric Robinson MBE last year, added: “The charity does some amazing work in supporting people with sight loss and I can’t wait to once again meet the army of fund-raisers as they take on this annual walk. With two dates to choose from, there are plenty of spaces, so why not sign up today?”