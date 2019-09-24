Penwortham church hosting food and drink bonanza to help cancer patients

A Penwortham church will be a mecca for gourmets when it hosts a delicious charity Food and Drink Fair.



This mouth-watering event selling tasty goodies and offering fabulous taste tests will be held at St Theresa’s Parish Centre, Queensway, on Sunday, October 6th, from 11am to 4pm.

Proceeds will go to the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Co-organiser and exhibitor Gillian Bartlett, of mobile drinks company Copa Fizz, lost her close friend and business partner to cancer last year.

She said: “We’re really excited to be bringing this event to South Ribble.

“We held our inaugural Rosemere Cancer Foundation Food & Drink Fair in the Ribble Valley last year at the iconic Inn at Whitewell, where my fellow organiser, Ian Crowther, is pastry chef. We raised more than £1,000 for the charity.

"As we have a fantastically exciting array of award-winning producers joining us again this year, we’re hopeful that past and new visitors will come along, making the fair even more successful.”

Exhibitors will include Bowland Snails from Inglewhite, a company that specialises in producing snails for the table and supplies a host of top restaurants nationwide.

Other exhibitors will be offering bakes, cakes, chocolates, marinades, meats, coffees, crepes, cheeses, pizzas, wines and gins. There will also be demonstrations of how to mix the

perfect cocktail.

Entry £1.

To book a stand and for more information, please visit www.eventowl.co.uk