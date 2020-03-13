Preston gets its own version of Monopoly

Preston has won first place in a beauty contest to land its own official version of the board game Monopoly.



The city came out top of 20 towns and cities in the North West based on good looks and civic pride.

Now the public will be given their say on which landmarks should figure on the brand new Preston themed version which passes ‘Go’ in October ready for the Christmas market.

Voting will take place over the next three weeks, with such jewels as The Harris and Avenham Park already being tipped to be the city’s equivalent of Mayfair and Park Lane as the most expensive squares on the board.

Explaining the choice of Preston ahead of places like Chester and Lancaster, George Shrimpton, the custom games executive at makers Winning Moves, said the judges had spent the past year closely studying the 20 North West contenders.

“We were essentially looking for two things,” he said. “Firstly lots of stunning and beautiful landmarks to fill the winning board. Secondly civic and regional pride.

“The city (Preston) has very many stunning crown jewels, some well-known like the Harris Museum and others more hidden like castles, country parks and rambling National Trust estates.

“We expect to be wonderfully spoilt for choice putting this board together.”

Amongst the squares already suggested are Preston Railway Station, Deepdale Stadium, St Walburge’s Church and the Minster.

The famous Community Chest and Chance cards will also be Preston customised. One card could send players back three spaces for getting stuck in Preston city centre traffic - or for going shopping in Blackpool!

HOW TO VOTEPreston folk have three weeks to vote on which landmarks should be included in the new version - and which coloured squares they should go on.

You can have your say by email to: preston@winningmoves.co.uk or by going to the official Preston Monopoly page on Facebook.

You can also write to: Preston Monopoly, Winning Moves UK, 7 Praed Street, London W2 1NJ. Polling starts today at 10am and closes at 23.59 on April 5.

The new Preston edition will be available in October at all major retailers across Lancashire and also online.

Preston will join more than 40 other towns and cities in the UK to have its own version.