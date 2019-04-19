Preston's Tokyo Jo's reunion was such a success, it'll be happening again later this year

The organisers of a sell-out nightclub reunion have announced it will be held again this summer.

Brian Hudson, who worked at Tokyo Jo's in Church Street 20 years ago, said he has been left speechless by the success of the reunion night he put on last night (Thursday) at Evoque.

All 1,850 tickets sold out for the event, which saw former regulars to 'The Ultimate Discotheque' relive their youth with original Tokes DJs playing old-school hits and bars selling classic drinks.

Brian, 46, started off working behind the bar of Tokyo Jo's in the 1990s, then became a lighting technician. He was inspired to hold a reunion night after the success of a reunion Facebook page for the club, which is now Evoque.

He said: "I want to say a massive thanks to everyone who entrusted me to do this night. I always wanted to do it, but it was a gamble.

"But it's really paid off. The whole city was rammed. Most businesses took advantage and the messages we've had have really blown me away."

He added: "Everyone was happy, people were queuing back down the road for nearly two hours to get in, but nobody was complaining.

"The scenes of people jumping up and down to the DJs are something I've not seen for 20 years. It was surreal.

"But the biggest cheer of the night was when we announced that we're going to hold another event on August 25. Already I've had loads of messages asking me how people get hold of tickets.

"The response has been unbelievable."