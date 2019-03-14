Preston winner of EuroMillions lottery prize has still not claimed £1million jackpot after two weeks

A £1million EuroMillions lottery prize is still unclaimed two weeks after a lucky punter bought the winning ticket at a shop in Preston.



The search is now on to find the owner of the winning ticket which was bought in the Preston area ahead of the EuroMillions Event draw on Friday, March 1.

Players in the Preston area are being urged to check their unique EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code to find out whether they are Lancashire's latest millionaire.

A total of 40 lucky millionaires were made in the special draw, but the Preston ticket is one of two prizes still to be claimed after two weeks.

How do I found out if I am a millionaire?

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically received a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.

The winning code on March 1, 2019 for the unclaimed Preston prize was HSXT 12553.

The prize is for £1million, but the lucky punter could go from riches to rags if the prize is not claimed by August 28, 2019.

What if I have lost my ticket? And what happens if nobody claims it?

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believe they are a genuine winner, can still make a claim in writing to Camelot. But it must be within 30 days of the draw. This means they will have until April 1 to make their case to Camelot.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money and all interest generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: “We already have 38 lucky winners who are enjoying their new-found millionaire status and we’re now desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings.

"This amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding, so that this prize can turn someone into the newest member of the lottery millionaire club.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.

Anyone concerned about lost or unchecked tickets may like to consider either setting up a National Lottery Direct Debit or playing online at www.national-lottery.co.uk. Numbers can be entered in advance and lucky winners are notified online if their numbers come up. For further information call 0333 234 4433 or visit www.national-lottery.co.uk.