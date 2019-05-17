Recipe: Stilton cheese mousse, mulled wine poached pear, red chard and walnut dressing from Stanley House

Tony May, head chef of Mr Fred’s Bar & Lounge at Stanley House Hotel and Spa, shares his recipe for a small dish of stilton cheese mousse, mulled wine poached pear, red chard and walnut dressing.
Makes 4
Ingredients
Toasted croutes
Toasted broken walnuts
Rapeseed oil
For the mousse
100g stilton cheese
100g full fat cream cheese
50g water
For the mulled pear
4 pears – peeled, cored, quartered
500ml red wine
200g sugar
1 cinnamon stick
4 cloves
1 orange – zest and juice
1 lemon – zest and juice
2 star anise
Method
For the mousse
Liquidise all the ingredients in a food blender until smooth
Decant into a piping bag and reserve
For the mulled pear
Place all the ingredients into a saucepan and bring to a simmer
When the pears are soft, take off the heat and leave to cool in the liquid overnight
Strain the liquid and place back over heat
Slowly reduce to a syrup and reserve
Pipe the cheese onto the plate and arrange the pears on the cheese
Scatter with the red chard leaves and broken toasted walnuts
Arrange the toasts and dribble with a little rapeseed oil and the syrup.