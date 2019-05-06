Hundreds of little yellow plastic ducks went swimming down River Lostock in Leyland yesterday - competing in the ever-popular Rotary Club of Leyland annual duck race.

Taking place alongside Western Drive, the event raised money for local charities, St Catherine’s Hospice; Heartbeat and Cancer Research UK, Leyland. The ducks cost £1 a ticket and were released on the water by Mayor of South Ribble, Coun John Rainsbury. There was a first prize of £100; second £75; and third £50. There were stalls for people to enjoy. And Rotaduck the mascot put in an appearance, too, of course. Tony Harrison, of the Rotary Club of Leyland, said: “It’s gone okay. The weather spoilt it, because we kept getting showers. All in all a good day - but we could have done with a bit more sunshine. We had a good turnout. We probably sold in excess of 2,000 ducks and 150-odd balls for the ball race. We made a decent amount of money for charity. “About 300 people turned up which is good. We had one or two more activities, including the treasure hunt and quite a few children entered that. The winning duck race ticket numbers were: first 557; second 451; third 1596. The ball race winner was ticket 53.

Fundraisers Carol Wright and Cathy Pass

The Rotary Duck Race stall

Julia Jaworek (4)

Young fundraisers, sister and brother, Jasmine (8) and Jenson (4) Jacovelli

Connor Murray (5) has luck on the tombola stall

A stall shows support

The Duck Race is about to begin!

Crowds watch the event

Sister and brother, Elesha (6) and Joshua (3) Moon