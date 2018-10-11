Royal Lancashire Regiment reunion honours Quebec battle

The Battle of Quebec may have been almost 260 years ago, but that doesn’t stop veterans from Lancashire’s royal regiments gathering to remember.

Members of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment met at Lostock Hall Royal British Legion to mark the Battle of Quebec which took place in September 1759.

Ken Smalley, Barrie Barnes, Walter Hewart, Roger Ashcroft and Derek Greenhalgh, 'Ex-servicemen at the Quebec Reunion at The Royal British Legion, Lostock Hall.

During the Seven Years’ War (1756-63), a worldwide conflict known as the French and Indian War, the British, led by General James Wolfe achieved a dramatic victory when they scaled the cliffs over the city of Quebec, defeating the French forces on the Plains of Abraham. Wolfe was fatally wounded during the battle, but his victory ensured British supremacy in Canada.

Veterans in Lancashire have vowed never to forget and used the anniversary to celebrate their predecessor’s achievements.

Barrie Barnes, member of the Lostock Hall Royal British Legion, says: “The evening was a get together for all the veterans of the Royal Regiment, which is now the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment.

Alan Hardman, Charlie Purves and David Calliston, 'Ex-servicemen at the Quebec Reunion at The Royal British Legion, Lostock Hall.

“During the evening, we had an amalgamation of three divisions: East Lancashire and North Lancashire which joined to become Queen’s Lancashire Regiment.

“We always celebrate two battle honours: the first is the Battle of Waterloo, which took place in August and this one – Battle of Quebec.

“Everyone had a great time. Some people had not seen each other for 30 or 40 years.

“They shared their memories of serving with their regiments.

Colin Burke and Lawrence Ingham,' ex-servicemen at the Quebec Reunion

“We had more than 100 people at the reunion, which was great.”