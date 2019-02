A new Leyland youth club will launch with an open day this month.

Youth @The Base, 107 Bannister Drive, Broadfield, takes place on Thursday, February 21, from 2pm to 8pm.

The club will run on Thursday evenings and organisers are urging folk to get along to the launch and let them know just what type of events they would like to see at the club.

There will be free food and drink and fun and games on the day.