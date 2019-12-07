Some 500 angels ascending on Bamber Bridge this Christmas.

Some 500 angels will ascend on Bamber Bridge this Christmas.

Members of Bamber Bridge Methodist Church's craft club have been busy knitting the little cherubs to spread the Christian story of Christmas.

The church aims to make and distribute 500 angels this year.

This busy team of knitters plan to hang their crafts on door handles, gateposts, tree branches and on cars in the Station Road area on Saturday, December 14th. The angels will include labels directing people to a website that tells the story of Jesus' birth.

Among that team is 102-year-old Eunice Buyers, who has knitted at least six angels.

Eunice, of Bamber Bridge, said: "It helps people to think about the real meaning of Christmas.

"We're all in it together and it's part of our mission at the church."

Mary Ryan is led down with all the angels knitted by the craft club at Bamber Bridge Methodist Church.

Fellow Bamber Bridge knitter Barbara Burrows has made seven angels so far.

The 77-year-old said: "Christmas isn't just about presents and has become too commercialised now.

"So it's very important that we remind people of the story of Christmas and I think it's a privilege to make the angels."

Organiser Wendy Yates said the church has set a target of 500 cherubs to make up for the absence of a live Nativity show from this year's programme of seasonal celebrations.

Christine Billington, Eunice Byers and Wendy Yates, who are part of the crafts club at Bamber Bridge Methodist Church.

The team will distribute the angels at 7-30am on Saturday, December 14th, before returning to the church for a community coffee and carols event that runs from 10am to noon.

"We'll give themout early in the morning when it's still dark and people are asleep so that they wake up to them," said Wendy.

"It's an opportunity for us as a church to wish people a happy Christmas."

