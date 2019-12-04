Soul DJs take Lostock Hall club-goers back to the 60s with Poppy Appeal party

Lostock Hall party-goers stepped back in time for a 60s vintage night in honour of the town's war heroes.

Soul DJs Clive Farley and Julie Valentine kept the party going all night last Friday with more than 50 people flocking to the Royal British Legion Club in Lostock Hall.

The pair organised the event with fellow DJ Steve Lawson to raise money for the Poppy Appeal.

Clive said: "The dance floor was busy all night long playing some of the best mix of music from 1958 through to 1972."

The door took £204, which was presented to Michael Turner, Poppy Appeal organiser for Lostock Hall, on Monday night at the Legion Club.