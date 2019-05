This week we are looking at 1978. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1978

The junior maestros at Leyland Music Centre showed off their skills in an end-of-year concert in front of a packed audience at Broadfield School, Haig Avenue, Leyland. Pictured above, the wind section in a final rehearsal for the concert

St George's Day scout and cubs parade

Liverpool aren't the only football club celebrating cup success. These youngsters from St Leonard's Primary School carried off the Walton-le-Dale Primary Schools' six-a-side trophy. Back, from left: Derek Fearon, Mark Coughlin, Mark Button, Richard Harris. Front: Lyndon Craven, Paul Hubbersty and Charles Button

The cheerful 28-strong choristers of St Michael's and All Angels Church, Ashton, could happily render a chorus of "Pennies From Heaven" after raising almost 500 from a sponsored eight-hour marathon of hymn singing, to raise money for their parochial hall building fund

