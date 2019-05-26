Preston North End striker Alex Bruce with the winning team, St Augustine's (right) and runners-up Holme Slack School (left) after the final of the seven-a-side inter-schools football tournament, which took place at Fulwood Barracks

This is how Lancashire looked in 1981

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

This week we are looking at 1981. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1981

These excited folk were in the audience to watch Robert Hawkins pull out all the stops in a gruelling attempt to get his name in the Guinness Book of Records. Robert, a South Ribble councillor will sit down at the church organ to take part in a 100-hour marathon of playing
Around 700 visitors passed through the gates of new school Ingol Pool House School in Pool House Lane, Ingol for its second ever school fete since opening in 1980 and 400 was raised towards books and equipment
Elizabeth Sibbering, Jennifer North, Michelle Poole and Juliet Ralph, the winners of the South Ribble Under 16 doubles tennis tournament. All four players are pupils at Penwortham Girls' High School
Hundreds of Lancashire schoolchildren braved wet weather to help keep the county's folk heritage alive by joining in the Preston Country Dance Festival. Children from 30 school in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble took part
