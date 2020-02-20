This is how Lancashire looked in 1988

The ladies of the Lytham St Annes University of the Third age have their own barbershop singing group. About 20 of them meet once a week, under the musical direction of Mr Bill Henderson, at the home of co-ordinator Mrs Mary Dowling
Birthday boy Les Dawson smacked a real "Cosmo kiss" at Britannia as he cut the tape at a seaside savings office. The Lancashire comedian celebrated his 55th birthday as he opened Blackpool's first Britannia building society in Clifton Road. Lucky Britannia - caterer Janet Wilson - stepped into her glad rags while she served food at the celebration opening
Blackpool schoolboy Paul Smith was born without enough oxygen 12 years ago. But despite a life handicapped by cerebral palsy he has overcome his difficulties and in turn has collected an award as a Child of Achievement. Another pupil at Highfurlong Special School in Blackpool, Anna Garcia, 10, also collected an award. They are pictured above with their teachers Vivienne Beckwith and Shirley Milner