This is how Lancashire looked in 1990

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.
This week we are looking at 1990. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know.
How many beavers can you get in a Mini? The answer is 21, according to the beaver colony of Leyland United Reformed Church. The six-to-eight-year-olds crammed themselves into a Mini owned by a member of the Venture Scout Group, in order to raise money for group funds
A group of primary school newspaper reporters got the star treatment when they visited Preston's Charter Theatre. For one of the backstage areas they were able to see was the star's dressing room. The eight pupils of Frenchwood County Primary School, Preston, all write for the school's twice-termly newspaper and they will now feature their visit to the theatre
Elderly people will have the chance to make their homes more secure thanks to an invention by three schoolgirls. Pictured above John Westell, manager of the Co-Operative Bank, presents Joanna, Helen and Daniela with a certificate in recongition of their efforts, watched by Frances Emmett, Chief Insp Mike Schofield and PC Keith Hopkinson