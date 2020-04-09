This is how Lancashire looked in 1995

Passing motorists watched as an impromptu aerobics class was held by the side of a busy main road. As cars rushed past, aerobics teacher Kevin Meek put 40 women through their paces in protest at losing his regular venue - Ribby Hall Leisure Village, Wrea Green. He led the ladies through their routine from the top of his car in a lay-by close to Ribby Hall
Students from the Alysia Gilda School of Dance will spring into action before an audience of family and friends. The pupils will present their dance show Dance Crazy at Morecambe Superdome. Dancers, whose ages range from three upwards, will perform a selection of routines and show off their skills in ballet, tap and modern dance. Pictured are the younger dance members
High-flying British Aerospace in Lancashire have been named as one of the winners of the coveted Queen's Awards for Export. BAe was given the honour for the work of the military aircraft division which is based at Warton, near Preston, and which also includes the site at nearby Samlesbury
Over 50 buskers from across the North West turned up at Gulliver's on Fleetwood Esplanade to compete for some of the best busking jobs of the summer. The explanation lies in the 7.5m Freeport Shopping Village whose attractions will include as many buskers as management can lay their hands on. Providing, of course, they pass the auditions... A group of performers try to prove their worth above