Wade Hall Community Centre in Leyland is open on Christmas Day for lonely people and needy families

Wade Hall Community Association, in Leyland, is looking for donations of food, cakes, toys, gifts and vouchers to donate to needy families at Christmas.

The Wade Hall Community Association will be opening its community centre in Royal Avenue on Christmas Day at 4pm for people who need somewhere to go, eat, chat and play games.

Joan Musker, from the association said: “This is for anyone, homeless, lone parents and their children, older members of the community or anyone who is lonely. Everyone will be welcomed and no questions asked. If you have no food we can give some to you to take home.

“We’ve all heard that it is better to give than to receive. While you are busy buying and making gifts for your loved ones this Christmas, there are so many people in need. While most of us take for granted having a merry Christmas, some among us can only pray and dream about it.

“For those of you with children in your lives, you know their joy when they open gifts on Christmas Day. It’s very sad for me to think of all the children who won’t have even one gift to open this year. In fact, they may not even have a meal to eat on this special day. But there is hope for them, and that hope is you. Please consider putting one more person on your Christmas gift list this year, and send a donation.”

If you know anyone who needs help, or want to donate, call Joan on 01772 465006.