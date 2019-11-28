WATCH: A festive music and light show featuring Frozen and The Greatest Showman in Eccleston this December in aid of Derian House

The sounds of The Greatest Showman and Disney's Frozen will be heard in Eccleston as part of a festive bonanza.

Craig Lewis, 49, who runs Events Photo Team Ltd, is hosting a two-hour light and sound display every night outside his house at Cottage Farm, Parr Lane, Eccleston, throughout December, from 6.30pm until 8.30pm.

The music and light show created by Craig Lewis at his home at Cootage Farm, in Parr Lane, Eccleston

Visitors are welcome to attend any night and give a donation to support Derian House Children's Hospice, in Chorley.

Craig, who has two sons aged 11 and 15, said: "This is a Christmas lights and sound show, as I will have a big projection screen with a 15-minute showing of songs from The Snowman, Frozen, The Greatest Showman and an instrumental song called Christmas Eve.

"It has taken three days to put up and John Haymes has been working from 9am until midnight for nearly a week to work out the programming of four songs for the projector screen. Overall I have put up £8,000-worth of lights. There will be music and big light beams. It will be a massive display.

"I am a big geek when it comes to lighting and sound and when I did something for Halloween, someone suggested I do it again for charity."