White House tea invitation for Lancs scout leaders

Four scout leaders from Lancashire were invited to tea at the White House after being voted best team in the world at a global gathering in the United States.

Craig Dewar, Alison Walmsley, Oliver Wood and Karl Street won the top title after taking 36 young people from the county to the 24th World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia.

"It's quite an accolade considering there were something like 45,000 scouts and their leaders there from all over the world," said Alison's mother Helen.

"They posted on Facebook that they had been invited to have tea at the White House. But they haven't said whether they met President Trump or not."

The party from West Lancashire Scouts, including youngsters from Preston, South Ribble, Chorley and Lancaster, flew out to the States for the 10-day jamboree and then moved on for a sightseeing trip to Washington DC.

From there they travelled to Canada and are currently in Calgary.

Unit leader Craig is the District Commissioner for Lonsdale scouts in Lancaster and Morecambe. He is also an acting head teacher of a Lancaster primary school.

Alison, a former matron of an A&E department, is a district cub leader in South Ribble. She is a former Queens Guide.

Oliver is the UK Youth Commissioner and a scout leader in South Ribble. In his day job he is a construction manager for a Preston glazing and construction firm. And IT worker Karl is a scout leader in Preston district.

The World Jamboree, which is held every four years, attracted 45,000 scouts and their leaders from 167 countries.

The West Lancs contingent, called Unit 48, comprised young people aged between 14 and 17 from Preston, Chorley, South Ribble, Ormskirk, Wyre, Lonsdale, Fylde and Blackpool.

The jamboree, which brings together the world's youngsters to promote peace, mutual understanding, leadership and life skills, was opened by the UK Chief Scout Bear Grylls.

The TV presenter and former SAS soldier said: "World Scout Jamborees are incredible festivals of peace, friendship and adventure.

"Young people will make friends for life with people from over 150 countries, experience different food, language and culture while learning new kills."