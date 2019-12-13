Women from Sweaty Mama in Buckshaw Village make children's wishes come true at Derian House

Members of a mother and baby fitness group have been collecting gifts to hand over to youngsters with life limiting conditions at Derian House.

Women from Sweaty Mama, which runs classes at Unit 25, Roundhouse Court, Barnes Wallis Way, Buckshaw Village, had received more than 200 tree tags of wishes from children who are disabled or terminally ill and they sought to provide all gifts asked for.

Sophie Hurst with 6-month-old Toby and Cara Pelser with 7-month-old Noah.

Charlotte Kenyon, of Sweaty Mama, said: “We have already been given the greatest gift this Christmas – the health of our children. “Unfortunately, there are many families out there not so privileged.

“We feel it is important to give back to local charities helping these children, and make their Christmas as special as possible.

“In the lead up to Christmas we have been collecting gifts for the children and families at Derian House.

“We have more than 200 wishes made by the children that members of Sweaty Mama’s pre and post natal fitness classes will fulfil.

Hannah McVerry with 8-month-old Deia and Charlotte Robinson from Derian House.

“The women at mamas are always so generous. They simply choose a tag, buy and wrap their gift and bring along to our Sweaty Mama and Mamilates sessions or bring to our Derian Christmas party, which was held at Whittle-le-Woods Village Hall.”

This is the third year that Sweaty Mama has collected gifts for Derian House, which will be handed out at the Chorley-based hospice’s Christmas party.

Charlotte added: “Every year Derian House holds Christmas parties for all their children in the North West.

“This is something the children spend all year looking forward to. Derian House makes sure each child is given a special gift suitable for them which always means a lot, making their day extra special, so we are happy to donate a host of gifts.”